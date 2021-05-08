Emercoin (EMC) Price Hits $0.21 on Top Exchanges

Emercoin (CURRENCY:EMC) traded down 7.2% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. In the last seven days, Emercoin has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. Emercoin has a total market cap of $9.91 million and approximately $16,009.00 worth of Emercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emercoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.21 or 0.00000354 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Internet of People (IOP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0384 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded up 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0131 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ParkByte (PKB) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Petrachor (PTA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000009 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.66 or 0.00009581 BTC.

About Emercoin

Emercoin (EMC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2013. Emercoin’s total supply is 47,406,796 coins. Emercoin’s official Twitter account is @EmerCoin_EMC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Emercoin is /r/EmerCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Emercoin’s official message board is emercointalk.org . Emercoin’s official website is emercoin.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Hybrid of NameCoin and PPCoin. More focused on the production of coins by PoS than PoW. Mining has a bonus on the interval 1-512 difficulty for high initial issue of coins. Further difficulty will gradually increase, making PoS mining more promising. Emercoin offers a 6% annual POS reward with 30 day coin maturity. Coin added by @chopcoin Team “

Emercoin Coin Trading

