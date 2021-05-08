Eminer (EM) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.25 Million

Eminer (CURRENCY:EM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last week, Eminer has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar. Eminer has a market cap of $13.40 million and $3.25 million worth of Eminer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Eminer coin can now be bought for about $0.0092 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00081141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00780193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,534.85 or 0.09511841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Eminer Profile

Eminer (EM) is a coin. It launched on July 16th, 2019. Eminer’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,454,500,099 coins. Eminer’s official website is eminer.pro . Eminer’s official message board is medium.com/@EM29172525 . Eminer’s official Twitter account is @eminerfans

According to CryptoCompare, “Eminer hash rate service platform aims to reintegrate and redefine the mining industrial ecology based on blockchain hash rate with blockchain thoughts and finally build into a blockchain hash rate financial service platform integrating hash rate service, financial service, and information service. The corresponding platform token EM makes the miners and their hash rates token-based with certain value liquidity, which is the core of the entire Eminer ecosystem. “

Eminer Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Eminer directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Eminer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Eminer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

