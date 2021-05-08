Empty Set Dollar Hits One Day Volume of $372,972.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000246 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $63.78 million and approximately $372,972.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00255419 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 68,676.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.01162216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 295.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00745885 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar’s genesis date was August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. Empty Set Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

