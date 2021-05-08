Enecuum One Day Volume Reaches $709,314.00 (ENQ)

Enecuum (CURRENCY:ENQ) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Over the last seven days, Enecuum has traded down 18.8% against the US dollar. One Enecuum coin can now be purchased for $0.14 or 0.00000242 BTC on exchanges. Enecuum has a market capitalization of $24.42 million and approximately $709,314.00 worth of Enecuum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.21 or 0.00081141 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00020688 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.51 or 0.00066185 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.39 or 0.00103777 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $453.99 or 0.00780193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5,534.85 or 0.09511841 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00044762 BTC.

Enecuum Profile

Enecuum is a coin. Its genesis date was February 13th, 2018. Enecuum’s total supply is 194,153,943 coins and its circulating supply is 173,153,936 coins. The official website for Enecuum is new.enecuum.com . The official message board for Enecuum is medium.com/@EnqBlockchain . Enecuum’s official Twitter account is @enq_enecuum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Hong Kong, the Enecuum is a Blockchain-based transactions platform. In order to provide speed, scalability and network security to the users, the Enecuum has designed a platform that intends to be supported by three different mining algorithms, the PoW (Proof of Work), the PoS (Proof of Stake), and the PoA (Proof-of-Action). Additionally, the Enecuum intends to provide its users with an app in which is possible to mobile mining. The ENQ token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Enecuum. It is a utility token that aims to serve as a medium of payment for the platform supported services, including mining. “

Enecuum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Enecuum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Enecuum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Enecuum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

