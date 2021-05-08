Energizer Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:ENR)

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ENR) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Traders bought 4,432 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,404% compared to the average volume of 177 call options.

ENR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Energizer from $55.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Truist raised their target price on shares of Energizer from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Energizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Energizer from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $53.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Energizer has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.92.

ENR opened at $50.53 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.70, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.34. Energizer has a 1 year low of $38.50 and a 1 year high of $53.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Energizer (NYSE:ENR) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.28. Energizer had a negative net margin of 3.40% and a positive return on equity of 42.70%. The business had revenue of $846.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $790.09 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Energizer will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 21st. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Energizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.95%.

In other Energizer news, CEO Mark Stephen Lavigne purchased 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.98 per share, for a total transaction of $125,940.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,082 shares in the company, valued at $5,754,702.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert V. Vitale purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.11 per share, with a total value of $105,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 17,725 shares in the company, valued at $746,399.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Energizer by 207.2% during the fourth quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Energizer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $102,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Energizer Company Profile

Energizer Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes household batteries, specialty batteries, and lighting products worldwide. It offers lithium, alkaline, carbon zinc, nickel metal hydride, zinc air, and silver oxide batteries under the Energizer and Eveready brands, as well as primary, rechargeable, specialty, and hearing aid batteries.

