Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $136.96 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Enerpac Tool Group Corp. (NYSE:EPAC) will announce $136.96 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Enerpac Tool Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $130.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $140.70 million. Enerpac Tool Group posted sales of $101.88 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, June 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enerpac Tool Group will report full year sales of $523.02 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $520.30 million to $526.40 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $571.02 million, with estimates ranging from $557.60 million to $578.46 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Enerpac Tool Group.

Enerpac Tool Group (NYSE:EPAC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.06). Enerpac Tool Group had a net margin of 0.69% and a return on equity of 2.31%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.98 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on EPAC shares. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $19.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Enerpac Tool Group from $20.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, CJS Securities started coverage on Enerpac Tool Group in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Enerpac Tool Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

Shares of EPAC opened at $28.36 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $23.91. The company has a current ratio of 3.26, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 472.75 and a beta of 1.40. Enerpac Tool Group has a 1-year low of $13.35 and a 1-year high of $28.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EPAC. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 38.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Enerpac Tool Group by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,860 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Enerpac Tool Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Enerpac Tool Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

Enerpac Tool Group Company Profile

Enerpac Tool Group Corp. manufactures and sells a range of industrial products and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Industrial Tools & Services (IT&S) and Other. The IT&S segment designs, manufactures, and distributes branded hydraulic and mechanical tools; and provides services and tool rentals to the industrial, maintenance, infrastructure, oil and gas, energy, and other markets.

