EnterCoin (ENTRC) Reaches Market Cap of $94,028.93

EnterCoin (CURRENCY:ENTRC) traded down 51.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. EnterCoin has a market capitalization of $94,028.93 and approximately $165.00 worth of EnterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, EnterCoin has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. One EnterCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0165 or 0.00000028 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EnterCoin Profile

EnterCoin is a coin. EnterCoin’s total supply is 6,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,696,850 coins. EnterCoin’s official Twitter account is @enter_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EnterCoin’s official website is entercoin.net

According to CryptoCompare, “EnterCoin was built as an alternative payment solution for the financially excluded communities. Entercoin claims to be one of the first tokens that can be used as an alternative currency for regulated peer to peer transactions in the Middle East, North Africa and South-East Asia. ENTRC is a ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum blockchain. “

EnterCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EnterCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EnterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EnterCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

