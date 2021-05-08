Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) Shares Acquired by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio grew its stake in shares of Envista Holdings Co. (NYSE:NVST) by 36.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,573 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,264 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Envista were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NVST. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Envista during the 4th quarter worth $67,374,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Envista by 61.4% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,912,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,280,000 after buying an additional 1,108,442 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Envista by 17.3% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,033,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,309,000 after buying an additional 448,177 shares during the last quarter. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Envista in the 4th quarter worth about $13,343,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Envista by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,683,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,240,000 after buying an additional 378,540 shares during the last quarter.

NVST has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Envista from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Envista from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Envista from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Envista from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.43.

Shares of NYSE:NVST opened at $45.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a PE ratio of -349.85 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.65. Envista Holdings Co. has a fifty-two week low of $14.73 and a fifty-two week high of $46.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Envista (NYSE:NVST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.23. Envista had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 4.30%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Envista Holdings Co. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Howard H. Yu sold 1,702 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $76,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 59,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,699,415. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Mischa Reis sold 1,049 shares of Envista stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.73, for a total transaction of $45,872.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 49,159 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,149,723.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 285,176 shares of company stock worth $11,946,934 over the last 90 days. 0.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Envista Company Profile

Envista Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets dental products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Specialty Products & Technologies and Equipment & Consumables. The company's Specialty Products & Technologies segment provides dental implant systems, guided surgery systems, biomaterials, prefabricated and custom-built prosthetics, and dental eye loupes to oral surgeons, prosthodontists, and periodontists under the brands, including Nobel Biocare, Alpha Bio Tec, Implant Direct, Logon, Nobel Procera, and Orascoptic; and brackets and wires, clear aligners, digital orthodontic treatments, retainers, and other orthodontic laboratory products under the Damon, Ormco, Insignia, AOA, and Spark brands.

