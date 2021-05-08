Epizyme Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:EPZM)

Epizyme, Inc. (NASDAQ:EPZM) saw some unusual options trading activity on Friday. Stock investors purchased 2,983 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 911% compared to the typical daily volume of 295 call options.

In other Epizyme news, Director David M. Mott acquired 28,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.98 per share, with a total value of $225,283.38. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 116,414 shares in the company, valued at approximately $928,983.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert B. Bazemore sold 10,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.85, for a total transaction of $81,074.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 169.1% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,330 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Epizyme by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $124,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Epizyme during the first quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Epizyme during the fourth quarter worth about $164,000. 89.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on EPZM. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Epizyme from $35.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Epizyme in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Epizyme from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.71.

Shares of Epizyme stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 8.95 and a quick ratio of 8.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $8.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.66. Epizyme has a 1 year low of $6.70 and a 1 year high of $22.00. The stock has a market cap of $845.38 million, a PE ratio of -3.72 and a beta of 1.76.

Epizyme (NASDAQ:EPZM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.13). Epizyme had a negative return on equity of 83.45% and a negative net margin of 1,899.35%. The business had revenue of $7.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million. Epizyme’s revenue was up 442.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Epizyme will post -2.23 EPS for the current year.

Epizyme, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel epigenetic medicines for patients with cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company offers Tazemetostat for the treatment of metastatic or locally advanced epithelioid sarcoma for adults and pediatric patients.

