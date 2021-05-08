ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.15 EPS

ESSA Pharma (NASDAQ:EPIX) (TSE:EPI) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.15), Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ EPIX traded down $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.73. The company had a trading volume of 103,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 328,505. ESSA Pharma has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $32.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.53 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.10.

Get ESSA Pharma alerts:

In other news, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 57,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $27.00 per share, with a total value of $1,539,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 957,244 shares in the company, valued at $25,845,588. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on EPIX. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on ESSA Pharma from $20.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on shares of ESSA Pharma from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bloom Burton reissued a “buy” rating on shares of ESSA Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

About ESSA Pharma

ESSA Pharma Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing novel and proprietary therapies for the treatment of prostate cancer. It develops EPI-7386, an oral candidate that is in a Phase I clinical study for the treatment of patients with metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

Read More: Short Selling

Receive News & Ratings for ESSA Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ESSA Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.