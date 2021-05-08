ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) Shares Purchased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:AWAY) by 78.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,228 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC owned 0.43% of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AWAY. Truadvice LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $409,000. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $559,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 26,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after acquiring an additional 9,399 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new position in ETFMG Travel Tech ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $72,000.

ETFMG Travel Tech ETF stock opened at $29.32 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.19. ETFMG Travel Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $14.62 and a 52 week high of $34.54.

