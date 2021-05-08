Ethereum Yield (ETHY) Hits Market Cap of $663,697.55

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded up 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. One Ethereum Yield coin can currently be purchased for $6.64 or 0.00011395 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $663,697.55 and $1,577.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded up 27.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46.79 or 0.00080334 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.95 or 0.00020526 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.18 or 0.00062117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.18 or 0.00103327 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $449.06 or 0.00771017 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,395.75 or 0.09264334 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.12 or 0.00043133 BTC.

About Ethereum Yield

Ethereum Yield (ETHY) is a coin. Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 100,000 coins. Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official message board is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official Twitter account is @EthereumYield

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHY is a deflationary yield farming coin. ETHY is also the governance token, for managing all EVaults. Users are incentivised to stake Uniswap liquidity provider tokens. Fees from these tokens are farmed. A percentage of these fees goes toward the autonomous strategies like liquidating LP tokens, and performing an (`ETH-ETHY`) buy back (increasing the price). Any purchased ETHY tokens will be distributed to stakers/farmers. ETHY holders will be able to vote on proposals– so long as they have staked liquidity in the pools. The community will decide everything from developer fees and site design to the exact farming options available. “

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

