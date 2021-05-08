Etherisc DIP Token Trading Up 6.5% Over Last 7 Days (DIP)

Etherisc DIP Token (CURRENCY:DIP) traded 2.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on May 8th. One Etherisc DIP Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.27 or 0.00000451 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Etherisc DIP Token has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. Etherisc DIP Token has a market cap of $49.26 million and $488,682.00 worth of Etherisc DIP Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.20 or 0.00081642 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.27 or 0.00020775 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001694 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.34 or 0.00063241 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00800572 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.28 or 0.00103790 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,663.85 or 0.09592870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.42 or 0.00044751 BTC.

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Profile

DIP is a coin. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. Etherisc DIP Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 184,931,489 coins. Etherisc DIP Token’s official Twitter account is @etherisc . Etherisc DIP Token’s official website is etherisc.com . The official message board for Etherisc DIP Token is blog.etherisc.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherisc is a platform for insurance products development. By leveraging the Blockchain technology, it aims to create a community where is possible for the users to collectively develop insurance products. The Etherisc main objective is to disintermediate the insurance market with a P2P platform, in order to become more efficient and reduce operational costs. The DIP token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Etherisc. It is the network native internal currency and necessary to receive the transaction fees (% of insurance premiums or fixed cost). Furthermore, the DIP token can be used to reward platform users to build and maintain risk transfer products. “

Etherisc DIP Token Coin Trading

