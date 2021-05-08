Ethernity Chain (ERN) Price Hits $22.57

Ethernity Chain (CURRENCY:ERN) traded down 5.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Ethernity Chain has a total market capitalization of $161.44 million and $6.19 million worth of Ethernity Chain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethernity Chain coin can currently be bought for approximately $22.57 or 0.00038309 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Ethernity Chain has traded 5.5% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.56 or 0.00080709 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.24 or 0.00020765 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001697 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00063644 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $473.57 or 0.00803710 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $61.00 or 0.00103522 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,611.95 or 0.09524123 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.31 or 0.00044643 BTC.

About Ethernity Chain

Ethernity Chain is a coin. Its launch date was January 29th, 2021. Ethernity Chain’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,152,018 coins. Ethernity Chain’s official Twitter account is @ethernitychain

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethernity Chain is a community-oriented platform that produces limited edition authenticated NFTs and trading cards created by artists and endorsed by notable figures. Built on the Ethereum Network, it aims to build the biggest A-NFT library, reward its creators and raise funds for charitable causes forever. “

