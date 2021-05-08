EUNO (EUNO) Price Tops $0.0023 on Exchanges

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. EUNO has a total market capitalization of $14.41 million and $34,800.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EUNO has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. One EUNO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $742.35 or 0.01274594 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000870 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000219 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000012 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0393 or 0.00000067 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

CENTERCOIN (CENT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EUNO Coin Profile

EUNO (CRYPTO:EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 6,196,160,705 coins. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co.

According to CryptoCompare, “EUNO is a privacy-by-choice decentralized cryptocurrency that was established in June 2018 with the aim of becoming a leading payment medium in tomorrow's cashless society. In its bid to create a sustainable and trustworthy product, EUNO stresses the importance of fair distribution, long-term stability, and ease of use. Its flagship product EUNO·Pay will permit instant crypto-to-fiat mobile payments using near field communication (NFC) technology and offer a return on utilized coins through its in-development ACID protocol. EUNO is a self-funded project that endorses a participatory approach in the development and strategic direction through its decentralized governance system. It is supported by an international team from diverse professional backgrounds such as software engineering, product development, finance, and marketing. Our goal is to have a profitable, stable, safe, and anonymous blockchain that provides consumers and businesses unrivaled transaction processing, value, and tailored services. “

Buying and Selling EUNO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

