Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $12.38.

A number of research firms have weighed in on EURN. HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Euronav in a report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Euronav from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Euronav from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. BTIG Research raised shares of Euronav from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, ING Group cut shares of Euronav from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Euronav in the 3rd quarter valued at $290,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its position in Euronav by 1,339.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 50,378 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $403,000 after buying an additional 46,878 shares during the last quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC grew its position in Euronav by 567.5% in the 4th quarter. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC now owns 125,265 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after buying an additional 106,499 shares during the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Syquant Capital Sas purchased a new position in Euronav in the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. 26.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Euronav stock opened at $9.27 on Friday. Euronav has a 52-week low of $7.20 and a 52-week high of $10.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.80 and a 200 day moving average of $8.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.47.

Euronav (NYSE:EURN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.05). Euronav had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 47.83%. The company had revenue of $111.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Euronav will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2021, it owned and operated a fleet of 77 vessels, including 10 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 19.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 45 very large crude carriers, two V-plus, 28 Suezmax vessels, and two floating, storage, and offloading vessels.

