Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) will report earnings per share of ($0.11) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Everbridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.12). Everbridge posted earnings of ($0.16) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Everbridge will report full year earnings of ($0.22) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.19). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.03 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to $0.45. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Everbridge.

Get Everbridge alerts:

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $75.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.48 million. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 32.43% and a negative return on equity of 18.82%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EVBG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Everbridge from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Northland Securities raised their target price on Everbridge from $155.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Monday, March 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $148.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.80.

NASDAQ EVBG traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $114.34. 683,037 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 496,517. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $129.48 and its 200-day moving average is $134.75. Everbridge has a 52-week low of $100.17 and a 52-week high of $178.98. The company has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of -47.84 and a beta of 0.75.

In other news, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 2,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.02, for a total transaction of $468,845.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $99,552.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EVBG. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Everbridge by 83.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 183 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Everbridge by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Everbridge by 1.5% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 10,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in Everbridge by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 12,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc operates as a software company in the United States and internationally. The company's Critical Event Management, a software as a service based platform with various software applications that address tasks an organization has to perform to manage a critical event, including Mass Notification that enables enterprises and governmental entities to send notifications to individuals or groups to keep them informed before, during, and after natural or man-made disasters, and other emergencies; Safety Connection that enables organizations to send notifications based on last known location of an individual; Incident Management that enables organizations to automate workflows and make their communications relevant; and IT Alerting that enables IT professionals to alert and communicate with members of their teams during an IT incident or outage.

Read More: Resistance Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Everbridge (EVBG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.