Everest Trading Down 29% This Week (ID)

Everest (CURRENCY:ID) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. During the last seven days, Everest has traded 29% lower against the dollar. Everest has a market cap of $67.76 million and $1.62 million worth of Everest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Everest coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.58 or 0.00000989 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Everest alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002685 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.92 or 0.00068026 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.39 or 0.00252837 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 378.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003739 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $679.75 or 0.01158199 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032517 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $438.21 or 0.00746645 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $58,747.04 or 1.00096432 BTC.

About Everest

Everest launched on December 11th, 2018. Everest’s official Twitter account is @EverestDotOrg . The Reddit community for Everest is https://reddit.com/r/EverestDotOrg

According to CryptoCompare, “Everest is a device-free globally accessible, digital transaction protocol with built-in identity. Through the use of digital identities, electronic wallets, document management, and biometrics, users will be able to digitally verify their identity for public services and claim their social and economic rights. “

Buying and Selling Everest

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everest should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Everest using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Everest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Everest and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.