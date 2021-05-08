Everipedia Price Tops $0.0204 (IQ)

Everipedia (CURRENCY:IQ) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Everipedia has a market capitalization of $200.72 million and approximately $4.87 million worth of Everipedia was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Everipedia has traded 8.2% lower against the dollar. One Everipedia coin can currently be purchased for $0.0204 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001728 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00002684 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.06 or 0.00067496 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.17 or 0.00254311 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.22 or 0.00003838 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $661.62 or 0.01143273 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 322.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded 56,532.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00003120 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.90 or 0.00030926 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $436.35 or 0.00754000 BTC.

About Everipedia

Everipedia’s launch date was December 19th, 2020. Everipedia’s total supply is 10,018,878,802 coins and its circulating supply is 9,851,456,506 coins. The Reddit community for Everipedia is /r/Everipedia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Everipedia’s official Twitter account is @everipedia and its Facebook page is accessible here . Everipedia’s official website is everipedia.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The Everipedia IQ blockchain provides a new paradigm change and knowledge economy to disrupt the old centralized internet knowledge encyclopedia model similar to Wikipedia. By creating a new incentive structure and a distributed backend hosted within a blockchain, the new Everipedia knowledge base will be able to improve upon all fundamental features of Wikipedia. “

Everipedia Coin Trading

