ExNetwork Token Trading Down 12.9% Over Last Week (EXNT)

ExNetwork Token (CURRENCY:EXNT) traded up 10.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. During the last week, ExNetwork Token has traded 12.9% lower against the US dollar. One ExNetwork Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.32 or 0.00000550 BTC on exchanges. ExNetwork Token has a market cap of $20.39 million and $132,939.00 worth of ExNetwork Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002644 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00066792 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $148.51 or 0.00252266 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 403.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00003747 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $672.21 or 0.01141859 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.83 or 0.00031987 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $433.96 or 0.00737159 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,894.79 or 1.00042345 BTC.

About ExNetwork Token

ExNetwork Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,918,384 coins. ExNetwork Token’s official Twitter account is @exncapital and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ExNetwork Token is exnetwork.community

ExNetwork Token Coin Trading

