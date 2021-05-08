Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Campbell Wealth Management

Campbell Wealth Management lowered its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 15.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,492 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,724 shares during the period. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.2% of Campbell Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Campbell Wealth Management’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of XOM. Horan Securities Inc. raised its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 110.6% during the fourth quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 596 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the period. Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its stake in Exxon Mobil by 500.0% in the first quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 720 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XOM opened at $62.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Exxon Mobil Co. has a one year low of $31.11 and a one year high of $62.55. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $56.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.91. The company has a market capitalization of $264.30 billion, a PE ratio of 37.16 and a beta of 1.31.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $59.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $55.36 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 3.24%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.14) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.57%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

In related news, Director Michael J. Angelakis acquired 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $57.16 per share, for a total transaction of $1,429,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

XOM has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $74.00 target price on Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, April 30th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $66.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.15.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; and manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

