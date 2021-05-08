Financial Counselors Inc. Increases Holdings in DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Financial Counselors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,548 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,117 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in DraftKings by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,386,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,623,000 after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,224,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,362,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980,635 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 106.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,382,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747,764 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 16.7% in the 1st quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 2,251,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,100,000 after purchasing an additional 322,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DraftKings by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,087,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,198,000 after purchasing an additional 484,468 shares during the last quarter. 46.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DKNG. Berenberg Bank began coverage on DraftKings in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $41.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on DraftKings from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on DraftKings from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target (up previously from $73.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on DraftKings from $72.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. DraftKings presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.79.

DKNG opened at $48.42 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $61.08 and its 200-day moving average is $54.80. DraftKings Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $74.38.

DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.04 million. The company’s revenue was up 68.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DraftKings Inc. will post -2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

