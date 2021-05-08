FintruX Network Market Cap Hits $2.46 Million (FTX)

FintruX Network (CURRENCY:FTX) traded 5.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One FintruX Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0259 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. FintruX Network has a market capitalization of $2.46 million and $10,679.00 worth of FintruX Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, FintruX Network has traded up 3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About FintruX Network

FTX is a coin. Its launch date was August 19th, 2017. FintruX Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 coins. The official message board for FintruX Network is www.medium.com/FintruX . FintruX Network’s official website is www.fintrux.com . FintruX Network’s official Twitter account is @fintrux and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for FintruX Network is /r/FintruX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “FintruX Network is an Ethereum-based online lending ecosystem aiming to connect borrowers, lenders, and rated service agencies. FTX is an ERC20 utility token that serves as a currency on the FintruX Network. “

FintruX Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FintruX Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FintruX Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FintruX Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

