FIO Protocol Hits Market Cap of $82.40 Million (FIO)

FIO Protocol (CURRENCY:FIO) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $82.40 million and approximately $14.93 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000594 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FIO Protocol has traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000245 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000979 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002009 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded down 20.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol (FIO) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 757,068,572 coins and its circulating supply is 234,868,048 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FIO Protocol is fioprotocol.io. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FIO Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

