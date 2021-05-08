Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Five Star Senior Living (NASDAQ:FVE) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Five Star Senior Living had a net margin of 0.46% and a negative return on equity of 2.56%.

Five Star Senior Living stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $5.59. The stock had a trading volume of 149,161 shares, compared to its average volume of 195,904. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Five Star Senior Living has a 12 month low of $3.02 and a 12 month high of $9.25. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.46. The company has a market capitalization of $177.07 million, a P/E ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.08.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FVE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Five Star Senior Living from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Five Star Senior Living from $8.50 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 12th.

Five Star Senior Living Inc operates and manages senior living communities in the United States. It operates through Senior Living, and Rehabilitation and Wellness segments. Its senior living communities comprise independent living communities, assisted living communities, continuing care retirement communities (CCRCs), skilled nursing facilities (SNFs), and an active adult community.

