Fivebalance (FBN) Market Capitalization Achieves $303,253.40

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 9.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 8th. Fivebalance has a total market cap of $303,253.40 and approximately $1.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fivebalance coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Fivebalance has traded down 12.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.43 or 0.00081992 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.81 or 0.00021687 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.05 or 0.00062723 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $468.14 or 0.00792595 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.18 or 0.00103575 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,549.72 or 0.09396102 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00043865 BTC.

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 788,250,346 coins and its circulating supply is 782,450,745 coins. Fivebalance’s official message board is medium.com/@fivebalance . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

