Flamingo One Day Trading Volume Reaches $40.24 Million (FLM)

Flamingo (CURRENCY:FLM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. One Flamingo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001654 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Flamingo has traded 6% higher against the dollar. Flamingo has a market capitalization of $146.78 million and $40.24 million worth of Flamingo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001691 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002668 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067758 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.81 or 0.00251575 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 389.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003701 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $671.78 or 0.01135672 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.08 or 0.00032260 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $441.53 or 0.00746415 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,013.06 or 0.99763774 BTC.

Flamingo Profile

Flamingo was first traded on September 28th, 2019. Flamingo’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins. The official website for Flamingo is flamingo.finance . Flamingo’s official message board is medium.com/flamingo-finance . Flamingo’s official Twitter account is @FlamingoFinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Flamingo is an interoperable, full-stack decentralized finance protocol built on the Neo blockchain. Flamingo is comprised of five main components, including Wrapper – a crosschain asset gateway, Swap – an on-chain liquidity provider, Vault – a one-stop asset manager, Perp – an AMM-based perpetual contract trading platform, and also DAO – a decentralized governance mechanism. FLM is the governance token of Flamingo and will be 100% distributed to the community based on participation. The Flamingo project is incubated by Neo Global Development (NGD), underscoring Neo's vision to build the Smart Economy, of which decentralized finance is a crucial component. NGD will facilitate the early-stage development of the Flamingo project, and the governance mechanism will gradually transit from Proof-of-Authority (POA) to DAO. The Flamingo project will eventually run by the community. “

Flamingo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flamingo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Flamingo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Flamingo using one of the exchanges listed above.

