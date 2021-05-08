Flow (FLOW) Price Hits $29.03

Flow (CURRENCY:FLOW) traded down 3.9% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 8th. Flow has a market cap of $986.21 million and approximately $66.90 million worth of Flow was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Flow coin can now be purchased for about $29.03 or 0.00049896 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Flow has traded down 5.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001719 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00002677 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.20 or 0.00067369 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $148.63 or 0.00255419 BTC.

Atlas Protocol (ATP) traded up 68,676.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00003827 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $676.28 or 0.01162216 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 295.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.03 or 0.00030978 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $434.02 or 0.00745885 BTC.

Flow Profile

Flow’s launch date was May 15th, 2020. Flow’s total supply is 1,344,157,523 coins and its circulating supply is 33,967,817 coins. Flow’s official Twitter account is @flow_blockchain

According to CryptoCompare, “‍Flow is a fast, decentralized, and developer-friendly blockchain, designed as the foundation for a new generation of games, apps, and the digital assets that power them. It is based on a unique, multi-role architecture, and designed to scale without sharding, allowing for massive improvements in speed and throughput while preserving a developer-friendly, ACID-compliant environment. Flow empowers developers to build thriving crypto- and crypto-enabled businesses. Applications on Flow can keep consumers in control of their own data; create new kinds of digital assets tradable on open markets accessible from anywhere in the world; and build open economies owned by the users that help make them valuable. “

