Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $786.17 Million

Posted by on May 8th, 2021


Analysts predict that Franchise Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRG) will report sales of $786.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Franchise Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $778.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $797.00 million. Franchise Group reported sales of $512.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 53.4%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Franchise Group will report full-year sales of $3.04 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.01 billion to $3.07 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.22 billion to $3.33 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Franchise Group.

Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $621.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $709.82 million. Franchise Group had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 0.94%. The company’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on FRG shares. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barrington Research boosted their price target on Franchise Group from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer started coverage on Franchise Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Franchise Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.43.

NASDAQ FRG opened at $36.41 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $37.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.13. Franchise Group has a 52 week low of $13.17 and a 52 week high of $41.50.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRG. Cowen Prime Services LLC grew its holdings in Franchise Group by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 258,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,875,000 after buying an additional 61,600 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Franchise Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 44,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,342,000 after acquiring an additional 9,367 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Franchise Group during the 4th quarter valued at $1,239,000. 43.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Franchise Group

Franchise Group, Inc operates as a retailer, franchisor operator, and acquirer of franchised and franchisable businesses. It operates through 4 segments: Liberty Tax, Buddy's, Sears Outlet, and Vitamin Shoppe. The company provides tax preparation services in the United States and Canada; and franchises and operates rent-to-own stores that lease durable goods, such as electronics, residential furniture, appliances, and household accessories to customers.

Earnings History and Estimates for Franchise Group (NASDAQ:FRG)

