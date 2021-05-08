Frax Share (FXS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $5.28 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. Frax Share has a total market cap of $61.56 million and approximately $5.28 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 3.6% lower against the dollar. One Frax Share coin can now be bought for $6.10 or 0.00010503 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002576 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.76 or 0.00066680 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $145.21 or 0.00249820 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 285.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00003687 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $687.27 or 0.01182412 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00031584 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $430.14 or 0.00740028 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $58,311.76 or 1.00322359 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,601,561 coins and its circulating supply is 10,084,263 coins. Frax Share’s official website is frax.finance/#welcome . Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Buying and Selling Frax Share

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frax Share directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frax Share should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frax Share using one of the exchanges listed above.

