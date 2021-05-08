FTX Token Price Tops $60.65 on Top Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 8th. In the last seven days, FTX Token has traded up 11.1% against the U.S. dollar. One FTX Token coin can now be bought for approximately $60.65 or 0.00104349 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FTX Token has a market cap of $5.72 billion and approximately $151.99 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.13 or 0.00081089 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.92 or 0.00020508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $36.36 or 0.00062564 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $454.03 or 0.00781143 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,442.00 or 0.09362673 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.27 or 0.00043483 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001720 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token is a coin. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. FTX Token’s total supply is 345,219,294 coins and its circulating supply is 94,346,958 coins. The official message board for FTX Token is medium.com/@ftx . FTX Token’s official website is ftx.com . FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @FTX_official

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users. FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply. “

FTX Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FTX Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FTX Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

