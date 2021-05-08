FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co Cuts Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co lessened its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 481,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Pfizer accounts for 1.7% of FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $17,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PFE. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $291,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 23,037 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Pfizer by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 150,810 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071 shares during the last quarter. Modus Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 40,840 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,503,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH grew its stake in Pfizer by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 93,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,444,000 after acquiring an additional 7,103 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.36% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $39.58 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.61 and a twelve month high of $43.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $14.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

PFE has been the topic of several analyst reports. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 price target on shares of Pfizer and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.20.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

