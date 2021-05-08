FuzeX One Day Trading Volume Reaches $1,590.00 (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded up 19.4% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. FuzeX has a total market cap of $1.32 million and $1,590.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, FuzeX has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One FuzeX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.63 or 0.00080907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00020757 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001699 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.27 or 0.00063308 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $472.68 or 0.00802926 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.12 or 0.00103821 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,630.83 or 0.09564870 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.32 or 0.00044706 BTC.

FuzeX Profile

FXT is a coin. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 coins and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 coins. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FuzeX is an Ethereum-based ecosystem that allows users to convert fiat into cryptocurrencies in real time. With FuzeX card, you can bridge the gap between your online funds and the ones in your pocket. Token holders are able to purchase FuzeX Cards and are also entitled to cheaper annual fees. “

Buying and Selling FuzeX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars.

