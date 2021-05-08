Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) Shares Acquired by PGGM Investments

PGGM Investments lifted its stake in Garmin Ltd. (NASDAQ:GRMN) by 27.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 324,181 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,723 shares during the period. PGGM Investments owned approximately 0.17% of Garmin worth $42,743,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Garmin by 74.8% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 215 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the period. CX Institutional raised its holdings in Garmin by 75.7% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 246 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Garmin during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 56.4% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 280 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new position in shares of Garmin in the first quarter valued at $43,000. 49.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have weighed in on GRMN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $144.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Garmin in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 price objective on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Garmin from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Garmin from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.57.

In other news, CFO Douglas G. Boessen sold 7,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.72, for a total transaction of $926,480.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Sean Biddlecombe sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.56, for a total value of $148,427.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,010 shares of company stock worth $2,181,902. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Garmin stock opened at $143.56 on Friday. Garmin Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $76.02 and a fifty-two week high of $143.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $135.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.00. The firm has a market cap of $27.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.98.

Garmin (NASDAQ:GRMN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.30. Garmin had a return on equity of 18.38% and a net margin of 25.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $930.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Garmin Ltd. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of navigation, communication, and information devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories.

