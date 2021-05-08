GCN Coin (GCN) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded 23% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. GCN Coin has a market cap of $170,576.78 and $166.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GCN Coin coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, GCN Coin has traded down 30.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001107 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $344.17 or 0.00584102 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.97 or 0.00005038 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000119 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000377 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.18 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000704 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000193 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000785 BTC.

GCN Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. GCN Coin’s official website is gcn.zone . The official message board for GCN Coin is gcn-coin.proboards.com . GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for GCN Coin is https://reddit.com/r/GCNCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “gCn Coin is a Scrypt PoW cryptocurrency with a 200 billion supply. “

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

