Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Genco Shipping & Trading (NYSE:GNK) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Genco Shipping & Trading had a negative return on equity of 2.43% and a negative net margin of 43.05%.

Shares of Genco Shipping & Trading stock traded up $0.19 on Friday, hitting $16.39. The company had a trading volume of 1,454,595 shares, compared to its average volume of 959,046. The stock has a market capitalization of $686.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.34 and a beta of 0.91. Genco Shipping & Trading has a 1 year low of $4.30 and a 1 year high of $16.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This is an increase from Genco Shipping & Trading’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Genco Shipping & Trading’s dividend payout ratio is -11.94%.

In related news, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 9,932 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.03, for a total transaction of $109,549.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 375,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,138,213.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO John C. Wobensmith sold 14,164 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total value of $151,129.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,942,319.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 4,523,457 shares of company stock valued at $48,006,920. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

GNK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. B. Riley upped their target price on Genco Shipping & Trading from $14.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Fearnley Fonds upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $152.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genco Shipping & Trading from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Genco Shipping & Trading from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Genco Shipping & Trading in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.84.

About Genco Shipping & Trading

Genco Shipping & Trading Limited, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company, through the ownership and operation of dry bulk carrier vessels, transports iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, and other dry-bulk cargoes. It charters its vessels primarily to trading houses, including commodities traders; producers; and government-owned entities.

