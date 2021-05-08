GenesisX Price Hits $0.0094 on Top Exchanges (XGS)

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One GenesisX coin can currently be bought for $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, GenesisX has traded 25.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. GenesisX has a total market cap of $107,856.51 and approximately $1,047.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000705 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0098 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0890 or 0.00000151 BTC.

GenesisX Profile

GenesisX (XGS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,447,600 coins. The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

Buying and Selling GenesisX

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GenesisX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GenesisX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

