Gentarium Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $711.00 (GTM)

Gentarium (CURRENCY:GTM) traded 40.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 8th. In the last seven days, Gentarium has traded 37.6% higher against the US dollar. Gentarium has a total market capitalization of $186,221.15 and approximately $711.00 worth of Gentarium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gentarium coin can now be purchased for about $0.0349 or 0.00000059 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001693 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00002672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.08 or 0.00067851 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00252230 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 391.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00003708 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $675.05 or 0.01142910 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00032122 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $440.30 or 0.00745459 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58,868.12 or 0.99668204 BTC.

Gentarium’s total supply is 5,343,344 coins. Gentarium’s official website is gtmcoin.io . Gentarium’s official Twitter account is @gentarium_GTM and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gentarium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gentarium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gentarium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

