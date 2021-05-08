GeoDB Price Hits $0.58 on Top Exchanges (GEO)

GeoDB (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 2.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. One GeoDB coin can currently be purchased for about $0.58 or 0.00000981 BTC on popular exchanges. GeoDB has a market cap of $12.48 million and approximately $285,313.00 worth of GeoDB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, GeoDB has traded down 32.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get GeoDB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.38 or 0.00081792 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.83 or 0.00021683 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001690 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.14 or 0.00062782 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $464.82 or 0.00785802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $61.24 or 0.00103537 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,600.00 or 0.09467015 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.92 or 0.00043824 BTC.

GeoDB Coin Profile

GeoDB (GEO) is a coin. It launched on August 18th, 2013. GeoDB’s total supply is 350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 21,519,996 coins. GeoDB’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . GeoDB’s official website is www.geodb.com . The official message board for GeoDB is medium.com/@GeoDataBlock

According to CryptoCompare, “GeoCoins are simple, geocaching-themed, virtual “coins.” They are designed to be easy to create, easy to collect and easy to share with your friends! At their most simple, GeoCoins will allow you to send and receive virtual GeoCoins encoded with short personal messages.On the technical side of things, cryptographic proof-of-work provides a real-time peer to peer network of transaction verification, a “public ledger” of synchronized numbers, and unique possibilities for math-based puzzles. Website announcement: “Our POW blockchain is now considered developer abandoned. Please remove it from all mining pools. We have reached out to the Yobit exchange to request they delist the original blockchain, but no response was ever provided. Please remove the YoBit market listing from all price discovery calculations.GeoCoin is now an ERC20 Token on the Ubiq Network. We migrated a snapshot of all balances in January 2018, captured at block # 1568125. The ERC20 token is currently trading at Bittrex and Cryptopia exchanges.” “

Buying and Selling GeoDB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoDB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoDB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GeoDB using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GeoDB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoDB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.