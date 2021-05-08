GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX) Rating Reiterated by Maxim Group

GeoVax Labs (NASDAQ:GOVX)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Maxim Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 34.45% from the company’s current price.

NASDAQ GOVX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $5.95. The company had a trading volume of 516,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,763,613. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.40. GeoVax Labs has a fifty-two week low of $2.56 and a fifty-two week high of $35.00.

Get GeoVax Labs alerts:

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in GeoVax Labs stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of GeoVax Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOVX) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 12,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.29% of GeoVax Labs as of its most recent SEC filing. 9.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GeoVax Labs, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of human vaccines and immunotherapies against infectious diseases and cancer using its novel vaccine platform. It focuses on human immunodeficiency virus, zika virus, hemorrhagic fever viruses, and malaria. The company was founded in June 1988 and is headquartered in Smyrna, GA.

Recommended Story: What is the cash asset ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for GeoVax Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GeoVax Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.