Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF (NYSEARCA:RYLD) by 169.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,763 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,323 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 1.27% of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF worth $1,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 36.7% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 76,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after purchasing an additional 20,610 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $217,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Weaver Consulting Group increased its position in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 44.1% in the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 20,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 6,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 154,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,500,000 after acquiring an additional 13,836 shares during the period.

Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $25.00 on Friday. Global X Russell 2000 Covered Call ETF has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $25.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.20.

