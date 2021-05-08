Goose Finance (EGG) Price Hits $13.90 on Exchanges

Goose Finance (CURRENCY:EGG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on May 8th. Goose Finance has a total market capitalization of $24.39 million and approximately $1.63 million worth of Goose Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Goose Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $13.90 or 0.00023678 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Goose Finance has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Goose Finance Coin Profile

Goose Finance is a coin. Goose Finance’s total supply is 1,867,617 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,130 coins. The Reddit community for Goose Finance is https://reddit.com/r/GooseFinanceOfficial . Goose Finance’s official Twitter account is @nestree_io

According to CryptoCompare, “Goose Finance is a decentralized exchange running on Binance Smart Chain and Pancake swap exchange.What Goose Finance is trying to do is create a perpetual deflation token, the Golden Egg, that allows a constant price pump with a sufficient burn mechanism. It's not trying to replace the swap & exchange but to add value into the system and create a suitable and sustainable environment for people to yield farm with high APR. “

Buying and Selling Goose Finance

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goose Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goose Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goose Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

