Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,366 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD) by 11.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,485 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,366 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $3,023,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MCD. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Argus boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $245.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on McDonald’s from $209.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. McDonald’s has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $242.37.

Shares of MCD opened at $234.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.85, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $229.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $217.57. McDonald’s Co. has a 1 year low of $167.85 and a 1 year high of $238.18.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 53.62% and a net margin of 25.60%. McDonald’s’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.47 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

