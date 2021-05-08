Greenleaf Trust Acquires 1,925 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,770 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $3,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Eli Lilly and during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 75.59% of the company’s stock.

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 125,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $26,270,801.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 110,422,933 shares in the company, valued at $23,154,584,820.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jackson P. Tai purchased 1,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $182.84 per share, for a total transaction of $249,759.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,649 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,089,063.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $217.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $228.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $232.00 to $227.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Cowen raised their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $195.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $200.75.

Shares of LLY opened at $195.42 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52-week low of $129.21 and a 52-week high of $218.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $185.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.96. The stock has a market cap of $187.41 billion, a PE ratio of 31.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.37.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.12 by ($0.25). Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 166.45% and a net margin of 24.01%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Monday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a $0.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.29%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets human pharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers Baqsimi for severe hypoglycemia; Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, Humulin U-500, and Lyumjev for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

