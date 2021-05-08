Greenleaf Trust Buys 15,919 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) by 32.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,531 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,919 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in The Procter & Gamble were worth $8,739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $349,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 751,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,586,000 after buying an additional 143,163 shares during the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 17,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,445,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 43,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,022,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC raised its position in The Procter & Gamble by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 10,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,463,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.05% of the company’s stock.

The Procter & Gamble stock opened at $135.15 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $330.88 billion, a PE ratio of 25.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $134.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $134.61.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. The Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 30.69% and a net margin of 18.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a $0.8698 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This is a boost from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 67.97%.

In related news, VP Valarie L. Sheppard sold 1,811 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.77, for a total transaction of $227,769.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Deborah P. Majoras sold 12,872 shares of The Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.47, for a total value of $1,743,769.84. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,279,873 shares of company stock worth $306,134,932. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PG. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on The Procter & Gamble in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on The Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $148.93.

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

