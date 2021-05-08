Greenleaf Trust Buys 2,713 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 2.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,429 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $10,518,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Colgate-Palmolive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

In related news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total transaction of $650,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $920,641.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.16, for a total value of $26,697.36. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 41,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,436.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,963 shares of company stock worth $7,256,706 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Colgate-Palmolive from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.92.

CL stock opened at $82.18 on Friday. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $65.54 and a twelve month high of $86.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.73. The firm has a market cap of $69.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.59.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 383.88% and a net margin of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $4.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 21st will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This is an increase from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 20th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment's products include toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other similar items.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.