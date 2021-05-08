Greenleaf Trust Buys 5,879 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 86.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,682 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,879 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tesla were worth $8,471,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Tesla by 64.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,094,441 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $5,712,005,000 after purchasing an additional 3,160,909 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,497,219,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 7.9% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 4,058,655 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,710,897,000 after acquiring an additional 297,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 57.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,472,998 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,450,790,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,384,831 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,388,575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,288,796 shares during the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tesla alerts:

TSLA has been the subject of several analyst reports. New Street Research raised shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Tesla to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $800.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Tesla from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $421.93.

In other news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total value of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,132,617.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 62,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $740.97, for a total transaction of $46,310,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,500 shares in the company, valued at $50,015,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 145,153 shares of company stock valued at $109,617,129. Company insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $672.37 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $152.66 and a 1 year high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $647.71 billion, a PE ratio of 1,350.14, a PEG ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $685.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $664.00.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $10.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.89 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 73.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More: What Is an EV Stock?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.