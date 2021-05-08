Greenleaf Trust Grows Position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA) by 6.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,534,452 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,722 shares during the quarter. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF makes up approximately 0.7% of Greenleaf Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Greenleaf Trust owned 6.94% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $50,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 14,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 4,158 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 80.6% in the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 284,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,371,000 after acquiring an additional 126,902 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $629,000. Curi Capital grew its stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 16.4% in the first quarter. Curi Capital now owns 80,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 11,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management acquired a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the first quarter worth $857,000.

MNA opened at $33.45 on Friday. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a fifty-two week low of $30.67 and a fifty-two week high of $36.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $33.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.46.

