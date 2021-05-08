Greenleaf Trust Increases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 31,754 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $4,210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in QCOM. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in QUALCOMM in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the 4th quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 200 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on QCOM. Raymond James lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.65.

NASDAQ:QCOM opened at $137.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $155.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.43, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $74.37 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $135.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.84%.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

