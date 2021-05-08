Greenleaf Trust Lowers Holdings in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK)

Greenleaf Trust lessened its stake in iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IJK) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,190 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,441 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust owned 0.08% of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF worth $6,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IJK. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 288.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,190,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $880,396,000 after purchasing an additional 9,050,853 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 300.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,155,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $516,772,000 after acquiring an additional 5,370,089 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 240.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 2,110,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,456,000 after acquiring an additional 1,491,269 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 349.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,204,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,021,000 after acquiring an additional 936,783 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF by 330.1% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,176,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,949,000 after acquiring an additional 902,757 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA IJK opened at $81.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.16 and its 200 day moving average is $74.30. iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $47.69 and a 12 month high of $83.86.

iShares S&P Mid-Cap 400 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

